Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $241,087.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,648,174,316 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.