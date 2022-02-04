Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.93

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.93 and traded as high as C$40.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$39.93, with a volume of 177,015 shares changing hands.

LIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.7100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

