LABS Group (LABS) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $8.41 million and $134,063.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

