Lamden (TAU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $719,388.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $719,388.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

