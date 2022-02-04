Lanceria Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $48,692.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.