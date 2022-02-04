Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Landstar System worth $84,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.37 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

