Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.94. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

