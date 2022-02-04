Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.08

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$166.08 and traded as low as C$152.12. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$152.50, with a volume of 1,689 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAS.A shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

