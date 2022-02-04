LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $39.19 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and $41,062.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00111199 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

