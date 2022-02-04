Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

