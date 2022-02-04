Lead Wallet Trading Up 2.9% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.23 million and $42,055.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

