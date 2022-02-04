Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.68

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.68 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.32). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 1,118,409 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 180 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($336,132.86).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

