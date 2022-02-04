Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $25.50. Leatt shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,191 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

