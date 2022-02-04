Lendefi One Day Trading Volume Tops $604.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $682,368.17 and approximately $604.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

