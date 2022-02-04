LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $17.19

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $17.92. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 14,444 shares trading hands.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,212,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

