Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Lennox International stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $265.20 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

