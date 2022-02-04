Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Lennox International worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.20 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

