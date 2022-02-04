Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.23

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.23 and traded as high as C$25.11. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$25.07, with a volume of 20,733 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

