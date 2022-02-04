Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $694,582.59

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Lethean has a total market cap of $694,582.59 and $476.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.68 or 0.07193738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00288856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00734700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00396206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00229208 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

