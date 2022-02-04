LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.