Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

