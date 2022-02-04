Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 108,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,622,084 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.