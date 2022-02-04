Liberty Oilfield Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the typical volume of 406 call options.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 80,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

