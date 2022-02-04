Lightning Reaches Market Cap of $10.99 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $217,121.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00111235 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

