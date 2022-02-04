Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $178,731,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

