Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -61.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.