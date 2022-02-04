Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NYSE LSPD traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $32.02. 98,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

