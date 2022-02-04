Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

LSPD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -61.71. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

