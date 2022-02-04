Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

