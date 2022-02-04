Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.12.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 557,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,752. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$33.19 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.72.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

