LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 1% Lower This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $63,027.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,511,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,514,190 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

