Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $535.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.