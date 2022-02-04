Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $38.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the lowest is $35.97 million. Limoneira reported sales of $38.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $205.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNR stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of -60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

