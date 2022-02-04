Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of LECO opened at $127.84 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.