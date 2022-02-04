LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.17 million and $4,847.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

