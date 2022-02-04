Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $109,216.39 and approximately $252.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41,293.41 or 0.99900217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00028050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00493494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

