LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,492.54

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 30% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,492.54 and $11.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

