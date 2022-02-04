Lithium Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and $2.25 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551,250 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

