Littelfuse, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.98. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

