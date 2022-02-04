LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

