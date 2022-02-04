LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

