loanDepot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NYSE LDI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.