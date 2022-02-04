Lobstex Trading Up 8.9% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $399,782.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,114,635 coins and its circulating supply is 23,039,208 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

