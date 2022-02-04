LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 22.5% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $802,568.51 and $3,063.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00336423 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.26 or 0.01178359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

