Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

