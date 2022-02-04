Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average is $355.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

