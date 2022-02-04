Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $450,408.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

