Loki Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.51 or 0.07234596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00291192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00737784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00070785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00231124 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.