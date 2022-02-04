Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 4,126 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 125.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.65 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.