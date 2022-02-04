Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 4,225 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

